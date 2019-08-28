Donald Charlton Perkins III, 48, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Concord, NH. He was born May 13, 1971 in Haverhill, MA, the son of Mary Lane. He was the fiance of Jaime Powers.
Don was a graduate of Sanborn Regional High School, Class of 1989 and the New Hampshire State Police Academy. He served as a Correctional Officer and Armorer at the NH Department of Corrections in Concord for more than 23 years, and he was also an Instructor and CERT Team Sniper.
Don deeply enjoyed being outdoors boating, fishing, skiing, and traveling. He was a Jeep enthusiast with a passion for reading and sarcasm, but above all else, he loved spending time with friends, family, and his Pug, Oy.
Don is survived by his parents, Mary and Clinton Lane; his fiance, Jaime Powers and her son, Jarrett; his sisters, Pamela McElroy and husband, Matthew, Julie Saindon and Jennifer Paiton; his brother, Adam and wife, Danyle; six nephews and two nieces; as well as many dear friends and extended family.
Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, August 30th 4:00-7:00pm at the Cremation Society of NH, 172 King Street in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019