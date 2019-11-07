Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald G. Rivet Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On October 31, 2019, Don Jr. left this world too early. He was born in Concord on November 18, 1990 to Donald G. Rivet Sr. and Kim L. Joaquin Rivet.



He attended Concord High School and graduated with the Class of 2009. He was employed with his family at KDD Painting in Concord and a member of the Concord Fraternal Order of Eagles #613.



He enjoyed fishing, boating, his Harley and motor-cross competition from a young age. He enjoyed playing pool with his brother Eagles. He loved all his dogs and his cat.



Don Jr. will always be remembered for the love and dedication he showed family, friends and anyone in need.



His family would like everyone to be kind to one another as his legacy.



He leaves behind his sister Ashleigh, niece Elizabeth, paternal grandparents Frank & Theresa Rivet of Webster, his maternal grandmother Barbara Joaquin of Webster, aunts Diane Rivet, Karen (Butch) Estey, Kathy (Dick) Morrill, Kristal Joaquin & (Al), Janet Rivet, uncles Frank Rivet & Fred (Ila) Rivet, cousins and friends. His closest friends Dan, Tim, Blake, Tom and Jon. He was predeceased by his grandfather Fred Joaquin.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Eagles, 36 S. Main St., Concord, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TD Bank North in care of Donald G. Rivet, account ending in 5265.



Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home in Hillsborough is handling the arrangements.

