Donald "Don" R. Goddard, 87, of Concord, NH passed away on February 17th at the NH Veteran's Home.



Don was born on October 21, 1932 in Nashua, NH to Richard Goddard and Vera Dudley. He moved to Manchester and attend Manchester schools until he enlisted in the Marine Corp at the age of 17. He graduated from boot camp in Parris Island, SC., he then guarded Truman's Little White House in Key West Florida in the summer of 1950 prior to being deployed to Korea but had to stay in Japan until he was 18 at which time he was able to rejoin his regiment fighting the Korean War.



When Don left the service he returned to NH and received his degree in electronics. He moved to Exeter and worked for Downers Appliance and ultimately became the owner. Don later decided to go into the insurance business as a salesman for John Hancock Insurance from which he retired after over 25 years. He also worked for the NH Lottery Commission prior to his retirement to Florida.



Don was married to Annette Goddard for 41 years. After their retirement they spent over 20 years in Florida where they developed an additional circle of friends through golf. He loved spending time with family and friends, while entertaining Don always made sure that everyone's glass was always full. In his spare time you could find him doing some kind of work with his hands such as building and remodeling his homes or tinkering with electronics.



Everyone enjoyed his quick wit and dry sense of humor. Don had a smile that made you wonder what he was thinking like he was telling himself a joke, cracking himself up. He left us with great memories, showed us what it meant to have a strong work ethic as well as how to enjoy life.



He was a member of the exclusive fraternity of honor known as the Chosin Few who fought on the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War, and a long standing member of the Elks, and American Legion.



His is survived by his wife Annette Goddard, Daughter Gail Goddard Litten Tharrington, Donna Larsen, Debra Goddard and Christina Demers; Sons, Douglas Goddard, Dennis Goddard and Jeffery Locke. Sisters Carol McAllister and Patty Newell, 1/2 sisters Lillian Miller, Susan Goddard and Joanne Merrill, 1/2 brothers Richard Goddard, Howard Goddard and John Dudley. His best friend in his later years was his dog Bailey.



Semper Fi Dad



Services: Visiting hours will be held on Monday February 24th from 4 to7pm at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, NH.



A memorial service with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, February 25th at 10:30am at the NH Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Boscawen, NH.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the NH Veterans Home veterans' fund, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.





