Donald H. Camley, 66, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 4, 2019. Born in Newport, VT on April 10, 1953, he was a son of the late Bernard Camley Sr. and Marie (Goad) Camley.



Donald spent his childhood in Albany, VT and graduated from Lake Region High School in Orleans, VT. He moved to New Hampshire in his 20's, raising his family in the Pittsfield area. He worked for Suncook Leathers, and later Lavoie Pools, from where he retired. In his free time, Donald enjoyed camping trips and family cookouts.



Donald is survived by his daughter, Cindy Lu Grattage, and his son, Bradley Camley; his brother, Bernard Camley Jr. and his wife Sandra; his sister, Wilma Bousquet and her husband, John; his sister, Sherry cook; his grandchildren, Joey Camley and his significant other Tammy Patch; Lori Lambert and her husband Terry; Denise Grattage and her significant other Travis Guest; Tyler, Hannah, Chris and Jacob Camley; his great-grandchildren, Amelia, Abigail and Leviathan; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Pauline Santor.



A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 14th from 2-4pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH.



