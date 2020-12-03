Donald J. Martel, aka "Luan Don", "The Silver Fox" or "Big daddy", passed away Monday November 30th after a short stay at the Tilton Veterans Home.



He was born in Concord, NH on January 27,1935 to Joseph & Lillie (Boisoneau) Martel. Don started working at a very young age picking celery, later he was employed in the kitchen at NHH. He often told his bean pot story.



Despite leaving school in the 8th grade he went on to become an aircraft electrician during his service in the Airforce. After returning home to NH, he met and married Madelin Reed. They purchased their home, which became the family farm, on Oak Hill Rd in Loudon. There they raised their four children and took in numerous borders as well as the developmentally disabled.



Don & Madelin were a great team, working tirelessly on the farm in addition to full time jobs. Don took on all kinds of projects from putting up buildings, raising animals, fixing cars to haying the field all with limited resources. Though busy they found time to ride motorcycles with friends and every Saturday night went dancing & invited everyone to "The Hill" for late night breakfast.



Don ran a very successful Veal farm, creating innovations in cleaning & feeding operations earning him a feature in an Industry magazine.



After retiring he spent many years enjoying racing, dancing and taking on more projects with his companion Jean Elliott, up until her passing in 2018. They spent their years together enjoying life. They remodeled 2 houses, travelled to SC for a few winters and simply enjoyed being together.



Don was predeceased by his brother Joseph Martel & niece Barbara Petersen. He leaves behind his children David Chase of Lancaster, Brian Martel of Bradford, Linda & Eric Rodd of Mapleton ,ME, Michael Martel & Tracy Merrill of Loudon, nieces, grandchildren & great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank everyone who participated in the great times with Don, the many friends in Boscawen & Loudon and all those who embraced us as Don got older.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.



