Donald L. Hill, born October 27, 1932 died peacefully at home September 19th surrounded by his family.
Don was born in Alton, Illinois, the son of Thomas L. Hill and Ethel Pevahouse Hill. After graduating from Alton High School, he proudly served our country enlisting in the US Navy in 1952. He served during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War while attaining the rank of CWO-3 before retiring in 1973. He was stationed on numerous ships, including destroyers, aircraft carriers and replenishment ships. Don participated in two space recovery missions - the Gemini 10 in 1966 and the Apollo 9 in 1969.
After his career in the Navy, he used credits obtained during his service, as well as credits from the University of VA and Penn State, towards his BS degree in Business Management from NH College in 1975. Don earned his CPM certification and worked for various employers as a Purchasing and Materials Manager, keeping alive his love of traveling the world, most often to Asia.
Don was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy McAllister Hill; daughter, Kristy Jo Hill and his sister, Jo Elizabeth Show.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Lynn Smith; his son, Scott Alan Hill as well as two beautiful granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth and Kristopher Laura.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7pm at Bennett Funeral Home in Concord on Friday, September 25th. Burial will be in Lancaster, NH at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local SPCA or the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of Donald L. Hill.