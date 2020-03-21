Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. DeAngelis Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. DeAngelis, Sr., 85 years old of Concord, NH passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 with his loving wife and family by his side.



Donald was born on September 26, 1934 in Concord, son of the late Ralph and Esther (McKenna) DeAngelis. Known as "Wrangler" by his friends, Donald was a White's Park Boy where he grew up playing hockey and baseball for the Sunset League. He worked as a foreman for Merrimack Electrotype and Concord Photo Engraving. Donald was known for his wit, dry humor and making people smile.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Joanne (nee Chagnon) DeAngelis, six children, Donald DeAngelis, Jr. and his wife Heather, Mark DeAngelis and his wife On, Mary DeAngelis, Jayne Cayes and her husband John Murphy, Thomas DeAngelis and his wife Jennifer and Derek DeAngelis and his wife Bridget as well as fourteen grandchildren, Aaron, Kia, Thomas, Maria, Joannea, Jack, Robert, Josh, Jacob, McKenna, Mitchell, Ethan and Olivia; one great granddaughter, Isabella; one brother, Ralph DeAngelis and one sister, Barbara Park.



At Donald's request, services will be held at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Donald R. DeAngelis, Sr., 85 years old of Concord, NH passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 with his loving wife and family by his side.Donald was born on September 26, 1934 in Concord, son of the late Ralph and Esther (McKenna) DeAngelis. Known as "Wrangler" by his friends, Donald was a White's Park Boy where he grew up playing hockey and baseball for the Sunset League. He worked as a foreman for Merrimack Electrotype and Concord Photo Engraving. Donald was known for his wit, dry humor and making people smile.He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Joanne (nee Chagnon) DeAngelis, six children, Donald DeAngelis, Jr. and his wife Heather, Mark DeAngelis and his wife On, Mary DeAngelis, Jayne Cayes and her husband John Murphy, Thomas DeAngelis and his wife Jennifer and Derek DeAngelis and his wife Bridget as well as fourteen grandchildren, Aaron, Kia, Thomas, Maria, Joannea, Jack, Robert, Josh, Jacob, McKenna, Mitchell, Ethan and Olivia; one great granddaughter, Isabella; one brother, Ralph DeAngelis and one sister, Barbara Park.At Donald's request, services will be held at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close