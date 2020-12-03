Mr. Donald R. Gauthier, of Suncook, passed away on December 1, 2020 at the New Hampshire State Veterans Home after a short period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Albert and Ella (Duhaime) Gauthier. Don enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1954,
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an Ironworker for B.A. Roy Steel Erectors and was a longtime member of Local #474 Ironworkers. He was a member of the VFW Post #2860 and the John J. Maguire American Legion Post #28 as well as the Suncook Valley Rod & Gun Club.
An avid outdoorsman, Don greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting and playing cards with his friends.
He is survived by three sons: Donald R. Jr., Michael, and Timothy; one grandson, Gage; two sisters, Lucille Amyot and her husband Roger of Pembroke and Lorraine Noel of Allenstown; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Veterans Home for the wonderful care they provided for Don.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 11th at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow at 12 P.M. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees must wear face-coverings and adhere to social distancing in the church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans
, 399 Silver St. Manchester, NH 03103. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com