1/1
Donald R. Gauthier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Donald R. Gauthier, of Suncook, passed away on December 1, 2020 at the New Hampshire State Veterans Home after a short period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Albert and Ella (Duhaime) Gauthier. Don enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1954,

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an Ironworker for B.A. Roy Steel Erectors and was a longtime member of Local #474 Ironworkers. He was a member of the VFW Post #2860 and the John J. Maguire American Legion Post #28 as well as the Suncook Valley Rod & Gun Club.

An avid outdoorsman, Don greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting and playing cards with his friends.

He is survived by three sons: Donald R. Jr., Michael, and Timothy; one grandson, Gage; two sisters, Lucille Amyot and her husband Roger of Pembroke and Lorraine Noel of Allenstown; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Veterans Home for the wonderful care they provided for Don.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 11th at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow at 12 P.M. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees must wear face-coverings and adhere to social distancing in the church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans, 399 Silver St. Manchester, NH 03103. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Dec. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved