Donald R. Hebert
Donald R. Hebert, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. For the last 5 years, he fought a very courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Manchester and grew up in Hooksett, he was the son of Xavier and Rita (Piche) Hebert.

In earlier years, Don was a musician in the band, "The Knight Ryders". An avid Beatles fan, his love for music lasted throughout his life. His favorite trip was taken in 2013 to Liverpool and London, England to walk the Abbey Road Crosswalk.

He owned and operated D&C Coachworks and later on, Hebert and Son Construction with his son. His passion and talent for woodworking and building was shown though the homes he built for his children and many keepsakes for his grandchildren.

Master of many trades, Don enjoyed tinkering with and restoring antique cars. He enjoyed pumpkin farming, our annual Pumpkin Picking/Hay Ride event that he shared with family and friends over the last 30 years. He was affectionately known as "Farmer". He enjoyed traveling and attending automobile swap meets with his son and grandson but above all else, his life revolved around his family, especially his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan (Pelissier) Hebert; his son, Cameron Hebert and his wife Clover of Epsom; his daughter, Kelly Hebert-Ruggio and her husband Thomas of Hooksett; his grandchildren, Gracie Hebert, Waylon Hebert and Francesca Ruggio; his brother Michael Hebert and his wife Diane of Pembroke; sister-in-law, Jeannine Hebert of Northwood; sister-in law Debra Pelissier of Pembroke; brother-in-law Mark Pelissier and fiancé Karen Heyes of Allenstown. He is also survived by an uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Don was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Hebert.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and nurses and staff at Concord Regional VNA for the compassionate care received.

A Graveside Service will take place in the spring in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hooksett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 or a charity of one's choice. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com

Published in Concord Montior on Dec. 5, 2020.
