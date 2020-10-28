Donald Rolfe Randall



Donald Rolfe Randall, 86, of Contoocook, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020.



Don was born in Concord NH to George W. Randall and Florence (Rolfe) Randall.



Don attended Penacook High School and then went on to earn both Bachelor and Master of Arts Degrees from the University of New Hampshire. He continued on to complete his Doctorate at Tufts University.



Don began teaching locally then taught statistics at Sylvania, Hawthorne College, and Tufts University. He finished his career as an educator at Franklin Pierce College in Concord and was voted "Best Teacher" many times.



When not teaching, Don could be found in his favorite chair listening to a baseball game on the radio or reading books about baseball, especially about the New York Yankees or his favorite uncle Robert "Red" Rolfe.



His home life in Contoocook also consisted of feeding his cats, dogs, horses, sheep, geese, and chickens. He was the only person who could get their Arabian horse, Sedeik, into the trailer because of his calm, trustworthy voice.



Don was also his grandchildren's biggest fan. He could always be found on the sidelines of their sports games, watching with pride and chatting with the other parents and coaches.



Don is predeceased by his wife, Phyllis B. Randall, and his parents George W. Randall and Florence (Rolfe) Randall. He is survived by his sister, Judith Burr, his three children, William B. Randall and his late wife Elizabeth Randall, Rolfe D. Randall, and Rebekah A. (Randall) Sutherland and her husband Mark Sutherland. Her also leaves behind five grandchildren, Bethany J. (Moller) Wright and her husband Connor Wright, Derek L. Moller, Daniel B. Oliver, Hillary L. Oliver, and Donald R. Randall, and one great grandson, Cavan S. Wright.



SERVICES:



The family is holding a private graveside service. The Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is assisting with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Randall Fund at Merrimack Valley High School, a foundation started by Don's father, George Randall, a Penacook High School principal, that helps keep local children in school. Checks can be made out to Merrimack Valley High School, noting "Randall" in the memo line.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store