1/
Donald Rolfe Randall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Rolfe Randall

Donald Rolfe Randall, 86, of Contoocook, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020.

Don was born in Concord NH to George W. Randall and Florence (Rolfe) Randall.

Don attended Penacook High School and then went on to earn both Bachelor and Master of Arts Degrees from the University of New Hampshire. He continued on to complete his Doctorate at Tufts University.

Don began teaching locally then taught statistics at Sylvania, Hawthorne College, and Tufts University. He finished his career as an educator at Franklin Pierce College in Concord and was voted "Best Teacher" many times.

When not teaching, Don could be found in his favorite chair listening to a baseball game on the radio or reading books about baseball, especially about the New York Yankees or his favorite uncle Robert "Red" Rolfe.

His home life in Contoocook also consisted of feeding his cats, dogs, horses, sheep, geese, and chickens. He was the only person who could get their Arabian horse, Sedeik, into the trailer because of his calm, trustworthy voice.

Don was also his grandchildren's biggest fan. He could always be found on the sidelines of their sports games, watching with pride and chatting with the other parents and coaches.

Don is predeceased by his wife, Phyllis B. Randall, and his parents George W. Randall and Florence (Rolfe) Randall. He is survived by his sister, Judith Burr, his three children, William B. Randall and his late wife Elizabeth Randall, Rolfe D. Randall, and Rebekah A. (Randall) Sutherland and her husband Mark Sutherland. Her also leaves behind five grandchildren, Bethany J. (Moller) Wright and her husband Connor Wright, Derek L. Moller, Daniel B. Oliver, Hillary L. Oliver, and Donald R. Randall, and one great grandson, Cavan S. Wright.

SERVICES:

The family is holding a private graveside service. The Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Randall Fund at Merrimack Valley High School, a foundation started by Don's father, George Randall, a Penacook High School principal, that helps keep local children in school. Checks can be made out to Merrimack Valley High School, noting "Randall" in the memo line.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home
42 Washington Street
Penacook, NH 03303
(603) 753-4991
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved