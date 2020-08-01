Donald Wesley Poisson Sr. passed away peacefully Friday evening July 24, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.Donald was born October 2nd 1933 in Allenstown to Dorothy Swain and Alphonse Poisson.He grew up in Suncook and attended Pembroke Academy. In 1954 he married the love of his life Mary Barrett. He spent 22 years in the US Air Force and retired as a Sr. Master Sergeant in 1976 after being stationed at Pease AFB.He and Mary settled in Portsmouth where they raised their two children. After retiring Don worked for many years at Data General and went to school evenings to get his Associates Degree in Accounting from NH College. He was then equipped to become the "tax guy' for many friends and family members for years to come. In 1987 he started his own Property Maintenance and Landscaping business, DDD's, which he ran until his official retirement when his son Donald Jr. took over the business.Donald is survived by his daughter Denise Johannesson and her partner Brian Murray of Hampton, his son, Donald Poisson Jr. of Portsmouth and his wife Sherry Poisson, his son-in-law, Eric Johannesson of Wells Me, his two grandsons, Liam & Conall Johannesson of Hampton, his sister Emma Gamache & sister Janice LaFleur & her husband Wayne as well as many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Mary, parents Dorothy and Alphonse, brother David Poisson and sisters Barbara Noonan and Nancy Loso.Don spent his life caring for others, volunteering and doing community service helping fellow Veterans and hospice patients. He was an active member of the Portsmouth Elks and a past Commander of Portsmouth American Legion Frank E. Booma Post 6.He was a devote Catholic and member of Corpus Christi Parish for over 40 years. His faith and love for his family were most important to him aside from his beloved BOSTON RED SOX! He lived for his grandsons and family and loved them fiercely.Don will be remembered for his sense of humor, his selfless approach to life and for being the person friends and family could count on in times of need. His passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew him.A Mass celebrating his life will be Monday August 3rd at 10AM, at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth, NH and burial directly following in Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 guidelines masks are required as well as socially distanced seating. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth.