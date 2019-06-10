Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna A. Thill-Keough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Donna Thill-Keough, recently of Epsom, NH, passed away unexpectedly June 3, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA. She was 60 years old. Donna was born in Wisconsin on March 17, 1959, daughter of Gordon and Mary Wester Thill. She was united in marriage with Gary Keough on June 20, 1981. The couple moved every few years, following Gary's career with the US Department of Agriculture. They moved to Epsom in 2006 and Donna soon after took a position with Target as a greeter and salesclerk. The family had moved to California just a week before Mrs. Thill- Keough's death. Mrs. Thill-Keough was a down-to-earth woman with a fiery spirit and a sparkle in her eye. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing Angry Birds, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers, but her passion was her family.



Survivors include her husband Gary and daughters Erin (Daniel) Southerington of Richmond, NH and Allison Keough of Syracuse, NY, other family and many friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6PM on Thursday, June 13 at Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel, 5331 County Road B, Belgium, WI. The family will receive visitors at the church before the service. Memorials are suggested to the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight,

Mrs. Donna Thill-Keough, recently of Epsom, NH, passed away unexpectedly June 3, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA. She was 60 years old. Donna was born in Wisconsin on March 17, 1959, daughter of Gordon and Mary Wester Thill. She was united in marriage with Gary Keough on June 20, 1981. The couple moved every few years, following Gary's career with the US Department of Agriculture. They moved to Epsom in 2006 and Donna soon after took a position with Target as a greeter and salesclerk. The family had moved to California just a week before Mrs. Thill- Keough's death. Mrs. Thill-Keough was a down-to-earth woman with a fiery spirit and a sparkle in her eye. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing Angry Birds, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers, but her passion was her family.Survivors include her husband Gary and daughters Erin (Daniel) Southerington of Richmond, NH and Allison Keough of Syracuse, NY, other family and many friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6PM on Thursday, June 13 at Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel, 5331 County Road B, Belgium, WI. The family will receive visitors at the church before the service. Memorials are suggested to the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight, https://www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate/ . The Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington, WI is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com Published in The Concord Monitor on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close