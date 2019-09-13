Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Jane (Hamilton) Cooley of Loudon passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, with her husband and family by her side after a severe but brief illness.



Born in Manchester, Donna was the daughter of Dorothy Weir Musheno and William Hamilton and was the step-daughter of James Musheno. She was a graduate of Manchester Central High School. She treasured her time with her beloved Grandmother Ruby Weir (born 1898), and Aunt Mabel Brunetti of Pleasant Valley, New York.



Donna was married to David M. Cooley for 49 years. Donna was fiercely loyal and steadfastly devoted to her family. Donna was the mother of Kathryn Cooley of Manchester; Matthew Cooley of Hampton; and Carrie Cooley of Loudon. She was the proud Grammy to Katherine Cooley of Derry, who was the apple of her eye.



Donna was predeceased by her Sister Linda Hamilton, of Manchester. She is survived by her brother William Hamilton of Manchester, and her sister Barbara Bohan, of Hampton. Donna has many cousins, nieces, and nephews including niece Deborah Cheetham of Hampton, great-niece Ruby Cheetham of Pasadena, California, and relatives in Western, New York.



Donna was an avid yard sale enthusiast with an eagle eye for finding great deals. She loved going to lunch with her girlfriends. She gave a listening ear to others and gave the soundest words of advice. Clever and handy, Donna could solve any problem or fix anything. Donna was very quick-witted; her dry sense of humor is unforgettable. Donna was a rock to her friends and family; her words and wisdom will be remembered forever.



SERVICES - A private family gathering will be held to honor Donna's life and memory.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donna's memory can be made to:



Concord Regional VNA



Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 13, 2019

