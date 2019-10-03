Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Helena Church 36 Shaker Hill Road, Enfield , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Marie (Austin) Decato 74, of North Pembroke Road passed away peacefully September 30, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.



Born on June 13, 1945 to George E. Austin Jr. and Theresa H. Beliveau Austin in Hanover, NH. She attended the Enfield School system until 1962 and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Decato at St. Helena Catholic Church on February 10, 1962. She earned her GED in Concord in 1974. She continued her education in nursing at NH Vocational Technical School in Manchester and graduated in 1987. Donna loved her position as charge nurse at Havenwood Healthcare and worked there for 25 years until her retirement in 2007.



With her expertise in nursing, Donna, her sister Patty, and her brother Tom lovingly cared for their parents until they passed.



Donna and her husband enjoyed music, the Grand Ole Opry, Graceland, Branson, MO and the Capital Center for the Arts. She also enjoyed camping and trips to Lake Champlain and Lake Seymour. Donna loved her family and enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. Above all family was most important to her.



Donna is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Thomas E. Decato; a son, Thomas M. Decato and his wife Roxi of Pembroke; three daughters, Terri Magoon and her husband Geoff of Penacook; Mishelle Bortnick of Boscawen and her fiance Ed Sadick; Melissa Wookey and her husband Chris of Valpariso, Florida; nine loving grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Merrihew and her husband Vern of Rochester; a brother Thomas E. Austin and his wife Darlene of Enfield; an aunt June Austin and a cousin Jay Austin of Citrus Hills, Fl.



The family would like to thank the Concord VNA, The Merrimack County Nursing Home, Lou Hynes from Senior Companion Program, and the Meals on Wheels program for their loving and supportive care.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helena Church 36 Shaker Hill Road, Enfield, NH on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will follow in the family lot at Oak Grove Cemetery, Enfield, NH.



For those who wish, memorial contributions in Donna's name may be made to the .



Bennett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

