Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517

Dora R. Provencal Bresaw, loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, 104, of Concord, NH passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, October 19, 2019.



Dora, the daughter of Roberta and Joseph Provencal, born on January 1, 1915 in Concord, NH. She spent 46 years in Concord and Bow, NH before moving to Arcadia, Florida then Port Charlotte, Florida. She was a strong, adventurous woman that drove herself many times from Florida to NH and back. Eventually, she made her decision to return to Bow and Concord, NH in April, 2015.



She graduated from Concord High School in June of 1931. She always made sure everyone knew that back then, Concord High only went up to grade 11.



She was a Past Matron in the Priscilla Chapter #51, Past Grand Electa of The Grand Chapter of NH Order of Eastern Star, Past Worthy High Priestess of Rugged Cross Shrine #5, Past President and Treasurer of the Arcadia AARP, a member of Senior Friends, Port Charlotte, Florida, member of The Woman's Club and Garden Club, Port Charlotte Garden Club and life member of National Camping Travelers, Inc. She was a volunteer for Hospice, an AARP tax aide and Shrine Program for Elders in Arcadia, FL.



Dora was an avid reader. A lover of the color purple. She was very competitive when playing cards with her friends. She loved a good sudoku or crossword puzzle. She never met a puzzle she couldn't complete.



She was a big Boston Red Sox fan and was so happy to attend her very first and only game in Boston at the age of 99.



Dora was predeceased by her husband John R. Bresaw in 1981 after 48 years of marriage, a brother Maxium Provencal and sisters Helen Guy and Margaret Provencal, son in law Charles (Sonny) Martel, Grandson John R. Lavin, Great Grandson Adam Plourde.



She is survived by two daughters, Bettie L. Martel of Concord, NH, Marlene (Lavin) Fritz and husband, Arthur of Port Charlotte, Florida and Penacook, NH, a son, John R. Bresaw II and wife, Carol of Port Charlotte, Florida, six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11AM followed by a committal service at Blossom Hill Cemetery, N. State St. Concord.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

