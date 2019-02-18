Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Cattabriga Shaban. View Sign

Doris Cattabriga Shaban, 94, formerly of Concord and Contoocook passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. Doris was born in Lebanon, NH on April 13, 1924, to the late Evo and Tillie (Leonardi) Cattabriga.



She graduated from Lebanon HS and later graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Nashua NH. After graduating Doris met and married Stanley Shaban from Windsor, VT and they soon moved to Chicago Ill where Doris started her nursing career and their family.



A few years later they moved back to NH where they raised their family. Her last and most loved position was at the Centennial Home in Concord.



In their retirement Stan and Doris traveled extensively, usually following their grandson, Matthew Alosa's basketball career. In addition to traveling, Doris loved gardening, cooking, reading but most of all she loved her family. Doris is predeceased by her parents, Evo and Tillie Cattabriga, her brothers Evo, Paul and Alfred and her beloved husband Stan, who passed away in 2003.



Doris is survived by her daughter Pam Bradley and her husband Paul who cared for her, son Stephen and his wife Jane, daughter Pat and her husband Norman, four grandsons, Matthew Alosa and his wife Maria, Justin and Chris Down, Michael Bradley and his wife Suzanne and one great grandson Valentino Alosa. She is also survived by her brothers, Gordan, Richard and Bob Cattabriga, her sister, Lois Dubuque, 13 nieces and nephews and long time family friend, Theresa Arusiewicz.



A private celebration of her life will be held on Mother's Day Donations in Doris' name may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord in memory of her much loved grand dogs, Sirius and Biloxi.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close