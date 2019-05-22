Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Cooper Clarke McClintock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our 97-year-old Auntie Doris McClintock passed away May 20th. She was holding the hand of her Hospice Volunteer and peacefully took her last breath. Doris was the youngest of 5 children from Lincoln, NH, all graduating from the University of New Hampshire, Bradley, Paul, Bernice and Esther.



She taught Physical Education and coached Jr. High basketball, in the Concord NH School System. She lived in Concord, Andover and last in Goffstown, She biked with the Concord YMCA Bike Club until her 90th birthday, cross country skied and hiked the White Mountains for decades. She volunteered at many organizations, lastly, as Greeter and "Security Guard" at the Brookside Church Thrift Shop in Manchester.



She is predeceased by her husband, Lloyd McClintock and daughter, April Clarke Limber. To her many nieces, nephews, and their children, she will be remembered for her generosity and, as the Aunt who brought hula hoops, bats and balls to all family reunions.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Doris Cooper McClintock Memorial Fund, 127 Montelona Rd. Goffstown, NH 03045. This fund will be distributed to several of her favorite non-profits that support animal rescue. Also, at her request, there will not be a funeral or memorial. Her ashes will be placed at the grave site next to her daughter, April.

Our 97-year-old Auntie Doris McClintock passed away May 20th. She was holding the hand of her Hospice Volunteer and peacefully took her last breath. Doris was the youngest of 5 children from Lincoln, NH, all graduating from the University of New Hampshire, Bradley, Paul, Bernice and Esther.She taught Physical Education and coached Jr. High basketball, in the Concord NH School System. She lived in Concord, Andover and last in Goffstown, She biked with the Concord YMCA Bike Club until her 90th birthday, cross country skied and hiked the White Mountains for decades. She volunteered at many organizations, lastly, as Greeter and "Security Guard" at the Brookside Church Thrift Shop in Manchester.She is predeceased by her husband, Lloyd McClintock and daughter, April Clarke Limber. To her many nieces, nephews, and their children, she will be remembered for her generosity and, as the Aunt who brought hula hoops, bats and balls to all family reunions.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Doris Cooper McClintock Memorial Fund, 127 Montelona Rd. Goffstown, NH 03045. This fund will be distributed to several of her favorite non-profits that support animal rescue. Also, at her request, there will not be a funeral or memorial. Her ashes will be placed at the grave site next to her daughter, April. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close