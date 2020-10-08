1/
Doris E. Beck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris E. Beck, nurse-administrator and longtime former resident of Webster, died on September 13, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL.

She is survived by her life partner, Jude Turner, neice Kimberly McKean and Kim's daughter Erika Ham, nephews Brad, Rick, and Randy Burley and family, cousin Connie Thompson and family, Jude's grandchildren David and Rebecca Thompson, Jude's brother Daniel Turner and family. Dottie is predeceased by her parents, brother Dorman Burley and sister Fern Eastman, and Jude's daughter Jessica Huntley.

Dottie was born in Concord on July 1, 1939 to Fred and Bertha Beck. She graduated from Concord High and Concord Hospital School of Nursing and earned advanced degrees at St. Anselm and Rivier colleges. She taught at the nursing school and later at Concord Hospital, having a long and distinguished career there in nursing administration. Dottie worked in administration at NH Hospital before becoming the State Long Term Care Ombudsman.

She retired in 2001 as director of long term care services for NH Catholic Charities. Dottie will be remembered for her gifts for leadership and advocacy and for her love of animals. She was deeply spiritual , a longtime active member of Webster's First Congregational Church. Her smile was welcoming, her laughter infectious and her heart open. She will be missed.

A private graveside service will be held in the future at the Courser Hill Cemetery in Webster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved