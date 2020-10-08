Doris E. Beck, nurse-administrator and longtime former resident of Webster, died on September 13, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL.



She is survived by her life partner, Jude Turner, neice Kimberly McKean and Kim's daughter Erika Ham, nephews Brad, Rick, and Randy Burley and family, cousin Connie Thompson and family, Jude's grandchildren David and Rebecca Thompson, Jude's brother Daniel Turner and family. Dottie is predeceased by her parents, brother Dorman Burley and sister Fern Eastman, and Jude's daughter Jessica Huntley.



Dottie was born in Concord on July 1, 1939 to Fred and Bertha Beck. She graduated from Concord High and Concord Hospital School of Nursing and earned advanced degrees at St. Anselm and Rivier colleges. She taught at the nursing school and later at Concord Hospital, having a long and distinguished career there in nursing administration. Dottie worked in administration at NH Hospital before becoming the State Long Term Care Ombudsman.



She retired in 2001 as director of long term care services for NH Catholic Charities. Dottie will be remembered for her gifts for leadership and advocacy and for her love of animals. She was deeply spiritual , a longtime active member of Webster's First Congregational Church. Her smile was welcoming, her laughter infectious and her heart open. She will be missed.



A private graveside service will be held in the future at the Courser Hill Cemetery in Webster.



