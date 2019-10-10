Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris E. Wilber. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris E. (Mickalsen) Wilber died peacefully at the age of 98. She was born in Belmont, MA to Ingvald & Anna Mickalsen of Norway. Doris graduated from Waltham High School in 1939. Married 72 years to Clyde E. Wilber of Waltham, MA. She raised her family while Clyde served in the military. When they moved to Concord, NH she was an active member of Junior Service League and the Wesley United Methodist Church, singing in the choir.



For many years, she and Clyde wintered in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL. They loved to travel and visited all over the United States as well as many parts of the world including Australia, the South Seas, South America, Europe and Scandinavia. They had 4 children, Jeffrey Wilber and wife, Linda from Concord; Donna Boutilier and husband, Murray from Rockledge, FL. Stephen Wilber and wife, Denise of Naples Fl; and Allyson Worthington and husband, Thomas from Northfield, NH; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 11AM to 12PM immediately followed by a funeral service. A committal service will take place at Evan's Cemetery, White Rock Hill Rd Bow.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Doris E. (Mickalsen) Wilber died peacefully at the age of 98. She was born in Belmont, MA to Ingvald & Anna Mickalsen of Norway. Doris graduated from Waltham High School in 1939. Married 72 years to Clyde E. Wilber of Waltham, MA. She raised her family while Clyde served in the military. When they moved to Concord, NH she was an active member of Junior Service League and the Wesley United Methodist Church, singing in the choir.For many years, she and Clyde wintered in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL. They loved to travel and visited all over the United States as well as many parts of the world including Australia, the South Seas, South America, Europe and Scandinavia. They had 4 children, Jeffrey Wilber and wife, Linda from Concord; Donna Boutilier and husband, Murray from Rockledge, FL. Stephen Wilber and wife, Denise of Naples Fl; and Allyson Worthington and husband, Thomas from Northfield, NH; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Calling hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 11AM to 12PM immediately followed by a funeral service. A committal service will take place at Evan's Cemetery, White Rock Hill Rd Bow.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Doris E. Wilber. Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close