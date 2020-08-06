1/1
Doris J. Price
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Doris J. Price, 99 on Aug. 5. at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Hampton, NH. Doris, also known as Dorsey or Dee, formally lived in Contoocook, NH for many years had a long life of building a beloved family and many happy memories along the river in Little Tookie. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. She was a communicant of Contoocook Methodist Church and a prolific volunteer at the Hopkinton Senior Center. The Price family has been (and still is) a positive influence in the Contoocook community.

Doris Jennie Gray was born in Reading MA. on March 8, 1921, the ninth of thirteen children. She joins her husband, Douglas Price Sr. who passed in 1990. They were married in 1940 and started their family in Somerville, MA. before moving to NH. She was predeceased by her son, Robert, in 1966. She is survived by her children, Douglas Price Jr. and wife Genevieve of Nashua, Judy Forester and husband Donald of Hampton. She also leaves four grandchildren: Denise Price Batchelder and husband Peter, Deanne Price Pelletier and husband David, Jennifer Hussey and husband Mike and Heather Colucciello and husband Mauro. Her loving family also includes eleven great grandchildren and their families.

Dorsey's family would like to extend a very special thank you to everyone at Cornerstone Assisted Living for the loving care they have provided during her residency.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held in Contoocook. A memorial service at the Contoocook Methodist Church will be arranged as soon as COVID conditions improve. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Contoocook Methodist Church at www.contoocookumc.org. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.bennettfuneral.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
