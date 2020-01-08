Champ,Doris L. of AZ and formerly of Concord NH passed away on December 22,2019 at the age of 91.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph.
We lost a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a mother in law and a friend.
She leaves behind two daughters Ann McGrath and her husband Mitch of M.I. and Lorraine Cartwright and her husband James of AZ. She had five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
When she lived in Concord, she belonged and was active at the Immaculate Conception Church. She loved scouting and was a girl scout leader for 20 yrs.
She will be buried in Concord in the spring.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020