Doris M. Dunn, 83, formerly of South Newbury, passed away after several years of declining health at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on April 9, 2019.



She was born on July 7, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts the daughter of Paul E. and Marjorie A. (Finn) Murphy. She graduated from Jamaica Plains High School in 1953. In 1954, she married the love of her life, Robert W. Dunn, one month shy of her 19th birthday. They moved to Medway, Massachusetts in 1961, where they bought their first house together and raised their five children. In 1975, Momma and Daddy moved to Morse Hill Road in Newbury, New Hampshire and lived there together and continued to raise their children until Daddy passed in January 1990. Momma would continue to live in that same home for another 28 years before moving to the Merrimack County Nursing Home.



She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert, and her brother James F. Murphy. Her family includes her three daughters Kathleen A. Dunn (Christine Burgess) of Canterbury, Laura M. Branch (Joe) of Newbury, Carolyn Valiquet (James) of Newbury and two sons, Michael W. Dunn (Luci) of Bradford and James R. Dunn of Bradford. Her sisters Eleanor L. Plunkett of South Newbury and Virginia M. Grant of Belmont, Massachusetts and an abundance of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.



Per her request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Newport, NH on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Private burial will be in Marshall Cemetery, Newbury, NH later in the spring.



Momma asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities NH, 215 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104 or Newbury Fire and Rescue Dept., P.O. Box 373, Newbury, NH 03255.



