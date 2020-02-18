Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Memorial service 11:30 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Doris was born on January 27, 1927 in Concord, daughter to the late Oscar and Anna (Johnson) Norquist. She was a graduate of Concord High School, and she worked for many years for Blue Cross Blue Shield as a customer service specialist before retiring.



Doris enjoyed baking, knitting and spending time at York Beach in Maine. She braved the chilly ocean water at Short Sands, and especially loved the concerts at Ellis Park and breakfast at The Goldenrod. Above all, spending time with her family was most important, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Doris is survived by her two sons, Lenny Parker and his wife, Kathy of York, ME and Raymon Parker and his wife, Joan of New Paltz NY; daughter, Marilyn, Sokul of Concord; daughter-in-law, Debbie Parker of Maysville, KY; three step-sons, Greg Alexander of Peterborough, Thomas Alexander of CA and Rob Alexander of Peterborough; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, Harry Parker and second husband, Robert Alexander; son, Edward Parker; brother, Harold Norquist and four sisters, Edna Carignan, Mildred Nudd, Irene Thompson and Ruth Riis.



Calling hours will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00am - 11:30am at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30am also at the Bennett Funeral Home. Doris's grandson, Pastor Matt Parker will officiate the service.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris's name to the Residents' Fund at Presidential Oaks, 200 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Doris Mabel Alexander 93, of Presidential Oaks, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.Doris was born on January 27, 1927 in Concord, daughter to the late Oscar and Anna (Johnson) Norquist. She was a graduate of Concord High School, and she worked for many years for Blue Cross Blue Shield as a customer service specialist before retiring.Doris enjoyed baking, knitting and spending time at York Beach in Maine. She braved the chilly ocean water at Short Sands, and especially loved the concerts at Ellis Park and breakfast at The Goldenrod. Above all, spending time with her family was most important, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Doris is survived by her two sons, Lenny Parker and his wife, Kathy of York, ME and Raymon Parker and his wife, Joan of New Paltz NY; daughter, Marilyn, Sokul of Concord; daughter-in-law, Debbie Parker of Maysville, KY; three step-sons, Greg Alexander of Peterborough, Thomas Alexander of CA and Rob Alexander of Peterborough; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, Harry Parker and second husband, Robert Alexander; son, Edward Parker; brother, Harold Norquist and four sisters, Edna Carignan, Mildred Nudd, Irene Thompson and Ruth Riis.Calling hours will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00am - 11:30am at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30am also at the Bennett Funeral Home. Doris's grandson, Pastor Matt Parker will officiate the service.Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris's name to the Residents' Fund at Presidential Oaks, 200 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Doris Alexander. Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close