Doris N. Bourbeau
Doris Bourbeau, of Bow, NH passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon NH at the age of 79. Doris was born on June 17, 1941 in Manchester, NH to Elijah and Cecile (Larochelle) Parrott. She attended Manchester and Hooksett schools.

Doris worked along side her husband for over 30 years as the office manager at their family owned business, Coles TV-Video in Concord. Doris enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed walking on the beach and sunsets on Marco Island, walks with her dog and traveling.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William; two sons, William W. Bourbeau, and his wife Rene, of Atlanta, GA , and Michael Bourbeau, and his wife Debra, of Bow, NH; five grandchildren, Melissa Valence, and her husband, Nathan, of Bow, NH; granddaughter, Megan Castelot, and her husband, Joseph, of W. Lebanon, NH; grandsons, Jack and Luc Bourbeau, of Atlanta, GA; and granddaughter Ava Bourbeau, of Atlanta, GA; and three great-grand children.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jack Byrne Center, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756. A Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Rosary Church, S. Main St., Hooksett, NH at 10:00 a.m. on October 3, 2020. The family will meet and greet at the church at 9:15 a.m. Internment will take place at a later date.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 29, 2020.
