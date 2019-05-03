Doris T. Carlson, 91, passed away peacefully at Pleasant View Center on April 29, 2019. She was born in Concord on June 30, 1927 to Alexander and Diana Bergevin and grew up in Concord.



Doris graduated from Concord High School in 1946 then worked at the NH Liquor Commission. She married Stanley G. Carlson in 1951 and became a stay at home mom raising four children. She was a devoted mother who always put her family first and attended many baseball and hockey games and dance recitals. Many happy family times were spent at outings and vacations in the White Mountains, on Winnisquam Lake and at Hampton Beach.



Doris enjoyed swimming, sewing, bowling with the housewives league, golfing, music and dancing. She was a member of the Emblem Club at the Concord Lodge of Elks where she enjoyed activities and dinner dances with her husband and friends.



Doris was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish. She graduated from 8th grade at Sacred Heart School.



Doris is predeceased by her husband, Stanley, brothers Chester, William and Albert Bergevin and a sister Sylvia Chabot. She is survived by two sons, Brian Carlson of Elk Grove, CA, Darrell Carlson of Concord, two daughters, Brenda Constant and her husband Skip of Concord and Kathy Bailey and her husband George of Concord. She leaves behind six grandchildren, John Constant of Concord, David Constant of Dunbarton, Lorinda Constant of Cranston, RI, Melissa Allen of Waialua, HI and Alex and Eric Carlson of Sacramento, CA. She leaves behind seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She will be laid to rest at the NH State Veterans Cemetery with her husband. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Phaneuf Funeral Home is assisting the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Concord Regional VNA who gave Doris excellent care.

