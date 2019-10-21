Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothea E. Holt. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothea Evelyn Holt, 103, of 93 South Street, Concord, NH, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Presidential Oaks.



She was born in Hopkinton, NH July 14, 1916 the daughter of Walter Irvin and Abbie Elmyra (Morrison) Burbank.



She was a 1933 graduate of Concord High School.



After graduation she was employed by F.W. Woolworth Company for four years and then worked for the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company for eight years. After this she was employed by the former United Life and Accident Insurance Company in the data processing department for 23 years.



Dorothea was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Concord since 1937, serving as president of the Ladies' Aid Society, served on several committees, and was a Sunday school teacher. She was a 60 year member of the choir, serving as president for two years, and as a choir director for three years.



She was a member of the Concord Community Chorus for 36 years and enjoyed singing "Messiah an Oratorio," by George Frideric Handel each year.



She and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited many of the European countries, Israel and Jordan in the Middle East, many places in Canada and the United States including Hawaii.



Dorothea was predeceased by her husband, Austin Wendell Holt, who passed away January 2, 2013.



She is survived by her nephew, David C. Holt and his family and her niece, Nancy B. Holden and her family.



Calling hours will not be held. Memorial services will take place at CenterPoint Church (The First Baptist Church), 20 N. State St. Concord, NH on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10AM officiated by Rev. Matt Furr. A private family burial will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Child Evangelism Fellowship, PO Box 146 Concord, NH 03302.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

