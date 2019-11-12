Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy A. Wood. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Funeral service 10:00 AM Second Congregational Church 10 Gregg St Wilton , NH View Map Burial Following Services South Cemetery Lyndeborough. , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy A. "Dot" Wood, 92, resident of Milford, died on November 8, 2019 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.



She was born in Lynn, MA on April 30, 1927, the daughter of T. Everett and Dorothy B. (Arnold) VanIderstine. She was raised and educated in Somerville, MA and graduated from Somerville High School, Class of 1945. She earned her bachelor's degree from Boston University, Class of 1949.



Dot lived in Milford for the past year and formerly made her home in Lyndeborough, NH for 30 years, Wilton, NH for 20 years and Concord, NH for four years. She was a member of the Lyndeborough Planning Board for several years while living there and a member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton.



She was a Home Economist/Extension Educator for the Hillsborough County Extension Service in Milford NH for more than 20 years. During that time, Dot also served on the Elderly Abuse and Neglect Task Force and as the Clothing Specialist for the State of New Hampshire. In 1987, she received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Home Economics. Dot was an expert seamstress and an accomplished cook. She enjoyed gardening, canoeing, kayaking, snowmobiling, traveling and reading.



She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene J. "Jack" Wood, Jr.; her son, Robert Jackson Wood; and longtime companion, Charles "Andy" Anderson.



Family members include two daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and James Tuttle of Wilton, NH, and Diane and George "Ed" Allen of Henniker, NH along with 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 am in the Second Congregational Church, 10 Gregg Street, Wilton, NH. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Lyndeborough, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd, Merrimack, NH 03054.



Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

Dorothy A. "Dot" Wood, 92, resident of Milford, died on November 8, 2019 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.She was born in Lynn, MA on April 30, 1927, the daughter of T. Everett and Dorothy B. (Arnold) VanIderstine. She was raised and educated in Somerville, MA and graduated from Somerville High School, Class of 1945. She earned her bachelor's degree from Boston University, Class of 1949.Dot lived in Milford for the past year and formerly made her home in Lyndeborough, NH for 30 years, Wilton, NH for 20 years and Concord, NH for four years. She was a member of the Lyndeborough Planning Board for several years while living there and a member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton.She was a Home Economist/Extension Educator for the Hillsborough County Extension Service in Milford NH for more than 20 years. During that time, Dot also served on the Elderly Abuse and Neglect Task Force and as the Clothing Specialist for the State of New Hampshire. In 1987, she received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Home Economics. Dot was an expert seamstress and an accomplished cook. She enjoyed gardening, canoeing, kayaking, snowmobiling, traveling and reading.She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene J. "Jack" Wood, Jr.; her son, Robert Jackson Wood; and longtime companion, Charles "Andy" Anderson.Family members include two daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and James Tuttle of Wilton, NH, and Diane and George "Ed" Allen of Henniker, NH along with 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 am in the Second Congregational Church, 10 Gregg Street, Wilton, NH. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Lyndeborough, NH.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd, Merrimack, NH 03054.Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close