Dorothy A. "Dot" Wood, 92, resident of Milford, died on November 8, 2019 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.
She was born in Lynn, MA on April 30, 1927, the daughter of T. Everett and Dorothy B. (Arnold) VanIderstine. She was raised and educated in Somerville, MA and graduated from Somerville High School, Class of 1945. She earned her bachelor's degree from Boston University, Class of 1949.
Dot lived in Milford for the past year and formerly made her home in Lyndeborough, NH for 30 years, Wilton, NH for 20 years and Concord, NH for four years. She was a member of the Lyndeborough Planning Board for several years while living there and a member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton.
She was a Home Economist/Extension Educator for the Hillsborough County Extension Service in Milford NH for more than 20 years. During that time, Dot also served on the Elderly Abuse and Neglect Task Force and as the Clothing Specialist for the State of New Hampshire. In 1987, she received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Home Economics. Dot was an expert seamstress and an accomplished cook. She enjoyed gardening, canoeing, kayaking, snowmobiling, traveling and reading.
She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene J. "Jack" Wood, Jr.; her son, Robert Jackson Wood; and longtime companion, Charles "Andy" Anderson.
Family members include two daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and James Tuttle of Wilton, NH, and Diane and George "Ed" Allen of Henniker, NH along with 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 am in the Second Congregational Church, 10 Gregg Street, Wilton, NH. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Lyndeborough, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd, Merrimack, NH 03054.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 12, 2019