1/
Dorothy Agnes Marston Burbank
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Agnes Marston Burbank of Lee, 95, passed away July 15, 2020, with grace and dignity after a short illness. She was born July 24,1924, the daughter of Samuel Marston and Hannah Fern of Pittsfield, NH. She was married to Donald G. Burbank for 56 years.

Dorothy leaves her devoted children Connie (Steve) Blake, Ken (Sandra) Burbank, Jim (Nancy) Burbank, Judy Trotter, and Sue Argue. She cherished her grandchildren: Kathryn Boehm, Benjamin Burbank, Amanda Burbank (Casey)Bourett, Michael (Allison) Trotter, Alissa Burbank (Matt) Shearron, Sara Argue (Jonny) Peiffer, Samuel (Kate)Trotter, Peter (Zoe) Argue, Anna Burbank Moore, Daniel Argue, Jamie Argue, and Catherine Argue. A special delight were her dearly loved 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Mae Marston, William (Pearl Swain) Marston, Nellie Marston (Donald) Hurd, Hazel Marston (Arthur) Hurd, and Harvey (Frances Bartlett) Marston.

She is survived by her sister Marjorie Marston (Robert) Feeny, brother-in-law Neil Burbank, and many loved nieces, nephews, and their children.

She will be buried in a private ceremony at the Lee Hill Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the NH Food Bank.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved