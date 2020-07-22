Dorothy Agnes Marston Burbank of Lee, 95, passed away July 15, 2020, with grace and dignity after a short illness. She was born July 24,1924, the daughter of Samuel Marston and Hannah Fern of Pittsfield, NH. She was married to Donald G. Burbank for 56 years.
Dorothy leaves her devoted children Connie (Steve) Blake, Ken (Sandra) Burbank, Jim (Nancy) Burbank, Judy Trotter, and Sue Argue. She cherished her grandchildren: Kathryn Boehm, Benjamin Burbank, Amanda Burbank (Casey)Bourett, Michael (Allison) Trotter, Alissa Burbank (Matt) Shearron, Sara Argue (Jonny) Peiffer, Samuel (Kate)Trotter, Peter (Zoe) Argue, Anna Burbank Moore, Daniel Argue, Jamie Argue, and Catherine Argue. A special delight were her dearly loved 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Mae Marston, William (Pearl Swain) Marston, Nellie Marston (Donald) Hurd, Hazel Marston (Arthur) Hurd, and Harvey (Frances Bartlett) Marston.
She is survived by her sister Marjorie Marston (Robert) Feeny, brother-in-law Neil Burbank, and many loved nieces, nephews, and their children.
She will be buried in a private ceremony at the Lee Hill Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the NH Food Bank.
