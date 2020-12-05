1/1
Dorothy Ann Melzard
Dorothy Ann Melzard, 79, of Milton MA, died Monday, November 30, 2020, after a 14-year battle with Alzheimer's, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown, NH. She was born August 7, 1941, daughter of Douglas and Lillian (Jordan) Melzard, and spent her youth in Swampscott, MA

Dorothy was committed to a lifetime of service to families and the community.

In the beginning part of her life, she obtained a nursing degree where she worked as a labor, delivery nurse and visiting nurse in the Lawrence Community. She went on to become a social worker for the Division Youth and Families in Nashua and later made her mark at Health and Human Services State offices in Concord, as she developed an independent living program for youth. Upon retiring, Dorothy worked as a Crisis social worker for Parkland Medical Center

Dorothy loved her family, especially her daughters. She spent a lifetime enjoying summer vacations at the cape with her high school friends and their families, horseback riding, trips to the ocean, and house projects.

She is survived by two daughters, Heidi Hines and husband Stephen of Chester, NH, Heather Britton-Doucette and wife Kimberley Britton of New Boston, NH; five Grandchildren, Kylie, Jakob, Kasey, Nicholas, Kayla (her husband Andrew Pomerleau), Great Grandchildren, Benjamin and Hannah; brother, Douglas Melzard and his wife of Clermont, FL; two sisters, Lois Day and her husband Robert of Castleton, VT and Ruth Stewart of Georgetown, MA; several nieces and nephews

Following cremation, services will be held on a date to be decided in the summer in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, NH. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org in lieu of flowers. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Concord Montior on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
