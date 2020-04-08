Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Anne Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Anne Taylor was born to Kenneth O. Taylor and Dorothy Angwin Taylor on May 16, 1938 in Concord NH. She graduated from Concord High School with the class of 1956.



As an adult with 3 children, Anne put herself through college earning a degree from the University of New Hampshire in food service management. She then went on to a 15 year career at Concord Hospital retiring in the early 1990s as Assistant Food Service Director.



Anne was an active volunteer her whole adult life. She was active in two Episcopal Churches: St. Andrews in Hopkinton NH and St. Peter's in Casa Grande AZ. She was a long time Hospice volunteer, both in NH and AZ.



She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Frank Cangiano. She is survived by her two daughters and one son. Laurie and Keith Huber of Hillsboro NH, Kathryn and Robert Seelye of Machias ME, and Patrick and Martha Munhall of Eliot ME. She loved her 8 grandchildren: Ashley, Joe, Amanda, Scott, Liam, Griffin, Cooper, and Heather.



She is also survived by her two brothers and their families who she enjoyed spending time with. Ken and Mary Taylor formerly of Boscawen NH and Bruce and Anne Taylor of Fairlee Vt. She had many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved to spend time with.



Anne passed peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Arrangements are left to the children. Her ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden at St. Andrews Church in Hopkinton NH.

