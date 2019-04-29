Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

New London, NH - Dorothy (Birmingham) Gordon, 103



Dorothy Birmingham Gordon died peacefully in the New London Hospital on April 22nd, 2019. She was born in Passaic, NJ and grew up in Nutley, NJ, the oldest of three children of James and Norma (Bull) Birmingham.



She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Frank H. Gordon. She leaves three daughters and their husbands, Susan and Gene Venable of Springfield, NH, Nancy and Cyrus Todd of Burlington, MA, and Gail and Hal Baade of Sunapee, NH, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Dot graduated from Smith College in 1937 with a B.A., having attended the Sorbonne in Paris her junior year. After receiving a secretarial degree from Katherine Gibbs School in 1938, she worked as secretary to the editor of Woman's Day Magazine in New York City. She lived in Scarsdale, NY from 1950 to 1980, where she was active in the Church of St. James the Less, a Girl Scout Leader, President of the Edgewood School PTA, and was a member of the Scarsdale School Board. As an active Smith alumna, she worked on the Westchester Smith Club Scholarship Committee and the Smith College Medal Committee. Rehabilitating wild birds and banding monarch butterflies were among her many other pursuits.



Dot's connection to Lake Sunapee and her husband was through a life-long friendship with Kay Tilson Murray, a Smith College housemate. Dot had been a summer resident of New London since 1941 and moved here permanently in 1980. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where she served a term on the Vestry and for many years was a member of the Altar Guild. She and Frank were active members of the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club, sailing Star boats together for over 50 years. As a member of the Lake Sunapee Protective Association, she helped monitor lake water quality. She was co-founder and past president of the Friends of the Colby-Sawyer College Library, active in the New London Hospital Auxiliary, and a land donor to the Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust. Dot was a driver for the Council on Aging until age 90 and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She loved to climb mountains, play tennis, ski, and canoe. Dot was a world traveller, an avid reader, excelled at puzzles, and remained active throughout her entire life.



A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, New London at 2 p.m. on July 7th, 2019, which would have been her 104th birthday. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Planned Parenthood of New England 136 Pleasant St. Claremont, NH 03743 or the Lake Sunapee Protective Association PO Box 683 Sunapee, NH 03782.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

New London, NH - Dorothy (Birmingham) Gordon, 103Dorothy Birmingham Gordon died peacefully in the New London Hospital on April 22nd, 2019. She was born in Passaic, NJ and grew up in Nutley, NJ, the oldest of three children of James and Norma (Bull) Birmingham.She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Frank H. Gordon. She leaves three daughters and their husbands, Susan and Gene Venable of Springfield, NH, Nancy and Cyrus Todd of Burlington, MA, and Gail and Hal Baade of Sunapee, NH, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Dot graduated from Smith College in 1937 with a B.A., having attended the Sorbonne in Paris her junior year. After receiving a secretarial degree from Katherine Gibbs School in 1938, she worked as secretary to the editor of Woman's Day Magazine in New York City. She lived in Scarsdale, NY from 1950 to 1980, where she was active in the Church of St. James the Less, a Girl Scout Leader, President of the Edgewood School PTA, and was a member of the Scarsdale School Board. As an active Smith alumna, she worked on the Westchester Smith Club Scholarship Committee and the Smith College Medal Committee. Rehabilitating wild birds and banding monarch butterflies were among her many other pursuits.Dot's connection to Lake Sunapee and her husband was through a life-long friendship with Kay Tilson Murray, a Smith College housemate. Dot had been a summer resident of New London since 1941 and moved here permanently in 1980. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where she served a term on the Vestry and for many years was a member of the Altar Guild. She and Frank were active members of the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club, sailing Star boats together for over 50 years. As a member of the Lake Sunapee Protective Association, she helped monitor lake water quality. She was co-founder and past president of the Friends of the Colby-Sawyer College Library, active in the New London Hospital Auxiliary, and a land donor to the Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust. Dot was a driver for the Council on Aging until age 90 and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She loved to climb mountains, play tennis, ski, and canoe. Dot was a world traveller, an avid reader, excelled at puzzles, and remained active throughout her entire life.A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, New London at 2 p.m. on July 7th, 2019, which would have been her 104th birthday. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Planned Parenthood of New England 136 Pleasant St. Claremont, NH 03743 or the Lake Sunapee Protective Association PO Box 683 Sunapee, NH 03782.Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close