Dorothy "Dot" H. Bourque, 89, died June 17, 2020 at Deerfield, NH.



She was born in Allenstown in 1930, the daughter of Ramon H. and Sarah (McConnell) Howard. She graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1949.



Mrs. Bourque was hired at the Concord Group Insurance Company as a file clerk in 1948 and worked her way up to become the company's first female vice-president by the time she retired in 1995.



Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. Bourque Sr. and Sharon Bourque, of Farmersville, Texas; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2011 by Gerard J. Bourque, her husband of 61 years.



She will be laid to rest with her husband in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels in Mrs. Bourque's name.



