Dorothy "Dot" Bourque
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dot" H. Bourque, 89, died June 17, 2020 at Deerfield, NH.

She was born in Allenstown in 1930, the daughter of Ramon H. and Sarah (McConnell) Howard. She graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1949.

Mrs. Bourque was hired at the Concord Group Insurance Company as a file clerk in 1948 and worked her way up to become the company's first female vice-president by the time she retired in 1995.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. Bourque Sr. and Sharon Bourque, of Farmersville, Texas; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2011 by Gerard J. Bourque, her husband of 61 years.

She will be laid to rest with her husband in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels in Mrs. Bourque's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved