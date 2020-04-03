Dorothy E. ("Dot") (Rondeau) Blais, 89 of Pembroke passed away at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on April 2, 2020.
Born in Roxbury, MA, Dot was the daughter of the late Alcida and Emma (Poisson) Rondeau. She attended St. John the Baptist Parochial School and Pembroke Academy. She was raised and lived her entire life in Suncook/Pembroke. In 2016, she was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Royal A. Blais.
Dot is survived by her sister, Simone (Rondeau) Langford of Manchester, four children: Jacqueline Bodi and husband Dale of Hampton; Jocelyn Carlucci and husband Dana of Suncook; Jill Drouin and her husband Paul of Pembroke; and James Blais and wife Rachel, of Chesterfield, VA, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
After raising her children, she was employed by the Manpower Placement Agency, the accounting firm of Verne Barrett & Associates, and later retired from the NH College and University Council.
Dot loved to bowl, read, do crossword puzzles, and knit socks, mittens, hats and beautiful sweaters for her children but, most of all, she loved her camper at Camp Eaton at York Beach, Maine where she spent every summer for 29 years.
She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Parish in Allenstown and was a member of the Ladies of Ste. Anne Sodality.
Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ladies of Ste. Anne Sodality c/o St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown, NH 03275. Assisting the family with arrangements is Petit-Roan Funeral Home of Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 3, 2020