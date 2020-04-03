Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy E. Blais. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy E. ("Dot") (Rondeau) Blais, 89 of Pembroke passed away at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on April 2, 2020.



Born in Roxbury, MA, Dot was the daughter of the late Alcida and Emma (Poisson) Rondeau. She attended St. John the Baptist Parochial School and Pembroke Academy. She was raised and lived her entire life in Suncook/Pembroke. In 2016, she was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Royal A. Blais.



Dot is survived by her sister, Simone (Rondeau) Langford of Manchester, four children: Jacqueline Bodi and husband Dale of Hampton; Jocelyn Carlucci and husband Dana of Suncook; Jill Drouin and her husband Paul of Pembroke; and James Blais and wife Rachel, of Chesterfield, VA, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



After raising her children, she was employed by the Manpower Placement Agency, the accounting firm of Verne Barrett & Associates, and later retired from the NH College and University Council.



Dot loved to bowl, read, do crossword puzzles, and knit socks, mittens, hats and beautiful sweaters for her children but, most of all, she loved her camper at Camp Eaton at York Beach, Maine where she spent every summer for 29 years.



She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Parish in Allenstown and was a member of the Ladies of Ste. Anne Sodality.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ladies of Ste. Anne Sodality c/o St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown, NH 03275. Assisting the family with arrangements is Petit-Roan Funeral Home of Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

Dorothy E. ("Dot") (Rondeau) Blais, 89 of Pembroke passed away at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on April 2, 2020.Born in Roxbury, MA, Dot was the daughter of the late Alcida and Emma (Poisson) Rondeau. She attended St. John the Baptist Parochial School and Pembroke Academy. She was raised and lived her entire life in Suncook/Pembroke. In 2016, she was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Royal A. Blais.Dot is survived by her sister, Simone (Rondeau) Langford of Manchester, four children: Jacqueline Bodi and husband Dale of Hampton; Jocelyn Carlucci and husband Dana of Suncook; Jill Drouin and her husband Paul of Pembroke; and James Blais and wife Rachel, of Chesterfield, VA, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.After raising her children, she was employed by the Manpower Placement Agency, the accounting firm of Verne Barrett & Associates, and later retired from the NH College and University Council.Dot loved to bowl, read, do crossword puzzles, and knit socks, mittens, hats and beautiful sweaters for her children but, most of all, she loved her camper at Camp Eaton at York Beach, Maine where she spent every summer for 29 years.She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Parish in Allenstown and was a member of the Ladies of Ste. Anne Sodality.Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ladies of Ste. Anne Sodality c/o St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown, NH 03275. Assisting the family with arrangements is Petit-Roan Funeral Home of Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close