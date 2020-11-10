Dorothy Helen (Montagne) Morrill died on November 5, 2020, at Merrimack County Nursing Home.
Dot was born on December 21, 1925 in North Bergen, NJ to Frank C. Montagne and Kathryn (Kilmartin) Montagne. Dot met Eugene "Gene" A. Morrill from Penacook, New Hampshire, in 1942 at a USO club in New Jersey. They married in September of 1942, just before Gene was shipped out to the South Pacific. They honeymooned in the White Mountains and Dot remained in New Hampshire with her new family. After Gene returned from the Army, they lived in Concord before moving to Webster, where they lived for 35 years. Dot was employed at Beede Electrical Instrument Co. in Penacook, starting in 1968 on the assembly line and retiring in 1982 as the Personnel Manager. Dot and Gene lived for five years in Vero Beach, Florida before returning to New Hampshire. After Gene passed away in 1993, Dot was active with the Penacook Senior Center for many years. She was a former member of the Letter Carriers Auxiliary, and member the Woman's Union of Webster.
She is survived by her children Eugene A. Morrill, Jr. of Concord, NH, Bruce F. Morrill and his wife Eileen Murphy of Medford, MA and Kathryn Giovanni and her husband Andrew of Laconia, NH; her brother Frank C. Montagne, Jr. of Palm City, FL; eight grandchildren Wendy Morrill, Kimberly Morrill, Jaclyn Morrill, Timothy Morrill, Adrienne Curtis, Alison Haskell, Amy Strand and Sara Haskell; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday November 14 at 11AM at Corser Hill cemetery in Webster.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in memory of Dot. The family wishes to thank the staff at Merrimack County Nursing home for their excellent care and compassion.
The Waters Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.