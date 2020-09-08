1/1
Dorothy L. Beall
Dorothy "Dottie" L. Beall 88, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Pleasant View Center.

Dottie was born April 20, 1932 in Springfield, MO, daughter to the late Roy and Helen (Grandy) Suhl. She was a childcare provider for many years. Dottie enjoyed gardening, playing piano, hosting family holiday parties and spending time with her loving family.

Dottie lived a hard life and faced many tragedies, but she loved her family unconditionally and desired more than anything to see her children and grandchildren loving each other, caring for each other and loving Jesus. She will be remembered most for her holiday dishes, beautiful flower gardens and her famous "woot-woot" holler and wave goodbye's. She will be dearly missed.

Dottie is survived by her six children, Ronny Lamb, Sharon Byers, JD Lamb, Kathy Taylor, Mickey Beall and Todd Beall; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Bill Beall.

Burial will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:00pm at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State Street, Concord, NH

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Beall family.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
