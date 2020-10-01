Dorothy Louise (Wester) Riley, 95, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. She was born and raised in Concord NH, and was a graduate of Concord High School, class of 1946. Dorothy worked as a secretary at Concord Electric, and was co-owner of Concord Optical Lab with her late husband, Ed.



She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Concord, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Dorothy was a member of the Women's Guild and taught Sunday School, and was also a member of the Eastern Star. Dorothy enjoyed doing crafts, and loved her cat Bugsey.



Dorothy is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Edward B. Riley; and her brother Robert Wester and his wife Helene. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Bickford and her husband Daniel, and Susan Riley and her husband Larry Fernsworth; her grandchildren, Jocelyn Charles and her wife Jennifer, Allison Bickford and her wife Megan, Rebecca Cote and her husband Tim, Michelle Tuck and her partner Peter, Marc Cusano and his girlfriend Kaleigh Greene; great grandchildren Kyle, Mia, Dominic, Julianna, Jaden, and one on the way.



A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, at 12pm at Blossom Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord NH 03301.



Bennett Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



