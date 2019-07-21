Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Lynn MacDonald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Lynn MacDonald, March 11, 1947 - February 7, 2019



Dorothy Lynn MacDonald died February 7, 2019. She was a beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister and Friend. She was born in Concord, N.H., the oldest daughter to Robert Edward Lorden and Edna Grace Morrill Fife. She lived her life mostly in and around Concord, attending Concord High School, enjoying art and spending time with family and friends. Dorothy especially enjoyed listening to and singing along to country music on the radio. She also enjoyed spending time in the summer occasionally at her grandfather's camp near Newfound Lake in Bristol, N.H. Dorothy is survived by her son, Paul E. MacDonald Jr., brother Dennis Lorden, brother Clifford Lorden, brother William Lorden, sister Linda Leclair, brother John Lorden, sister Flo Bateman and sister Robin Dukette. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Lorden. She will be laid to rest in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Concord N.H. Donations may be made to the West Concord Congregational Church.

Dorothy Lynn MacDonald, March 11, 1947 - February 7, 2019Dorothy Lynn MacDonald died February 7, 2019. She was a beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister and Friend. She was born in Concord, N.H., the oldest daughter to Robert Edward Lorden and Edna Grace Morrill Fife. She lived her life mostly in and around Concord, attending Concord High School, enjoying art and spending time with family and friends. Dorothy especially enjoyed listening to and singing along to country music on the radio. She also enjoyed spending time in the summer occasionally at her grandfather's camp near Newfound Lake in Bristol, N.H. Dorothy is survived by her son, Paul E. MacDonald Jr., brother Dennis Lorden, brother Clifford Lorden, brother William Lorden, sister Linda Leclair, brother John Lorden, sister Flo Bateman and sister Robin Dukette. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Lorden. She will be laid to rest in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Concord N.H. Donations may be made to the West Concord Congregational Church. Published in The Concord Monitor on July 21, 2019

