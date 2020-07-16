1/1
Dorothy Mary Karwocki
Dorothy (Dot) Mary Karwocki (Labonte) passed away peacefully at her daughters home in Londonderry surrounded by loved ones on July 14, 2020.

She joins her beloved husband Andrew Karwocki Sr., son Michael and siblings Bertha, Irene, Joseph, Marie and Yvonne.

She is guiding from above her children Andy Jr. and wife Deb, Paulette, Peter and wife Michelle, Sandra, Jim and wife Karen.

Affectionately known as Memere to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She worked in the cafeteria at MVHS for many years until she retired.

An avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, she rarely missed a game.

Dot was fortunate to be of sound mind and wit through her final days.

She loved Short Sands Beach and soaking up the sun.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception church 9 Bonney St. in Penacook on Monday July 20th at 10:00 AM. Graveside internment services will occur at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Wednesday July 22nd at 10:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wendell J Butt Funeral Home in Penacook.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception church
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
