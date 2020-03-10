Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Alan Cressy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Alan Cressy died peacefully, surrounded by family at Concord Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was 54 years old.



Doug was a native and lifelong resident of Contoocook, NH, born to Lester and Bonita (Loomis) Cressy on June 22, 1965. Doug graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1984 and married Kristine Carter of Warner, NH, in 1991.



Doug worked in Mechanical Maintenance for 17 years at New England College and worked 20 years at Concord Hospital in the Facilities Department. Outside of work and in his younger years, Doug enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, hunting, and woodworking. He was also an avid reader.



Doug was a devoted husband to Kristi, and loving father to their two children, Karissa (Cressy) Carr wife of Jay Carr of Warner, NH, and Zackery Cressy of Contoocook, NH. Doug was also an adoring grandfather "Papa" to Hayden and Addy Carr.



Doug's greatest joy was spending time with his family and some of his proudest moments included watching his son Zac graduate from United States Marine Corps Basic Training in Parris Island, SC, walking his daughter Karissa down the aisle at her wedding ceremony, and attending his grandson Hayden's basketball and baseball games.



Other family members include Doug's brother Brian, and his wife Libby (McNeill) Cressy of Contoocook, NH, mother-in-law Vicki Symonds of Sutton, NH, brother-in-law Ron Carter of Warner, NH, sister-in-law Chelsi (Flagg) Poirier and her husband Matthew Poirier of Hopkinton, NH, and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 81 in Contoocook, NH on Sunday, March 15, at 3:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doug's name to the Hopkinton Fire Fighters Association, PO Box 513, Contoocook, NH 03229 as well as the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

