Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Allen Breed. View Sign

Douglas Allen Breed died February 14th, 2019 of a heart attack.



He was born on June 8th, 1954 in Hamilton, Ohio to Allen K. Breed and Elizabeth Vining (McCarthy). The past decade he lived in Gilmanton, NH with his sister Daryl Breed Hoitt and two nephews Ernest A. Hoitt and Andrew A. Hoitt as well as his great-niece Izabelle Hoitt.



He is survived by his two sons, Samuel Breed and Maxwell Breed and granddaughter Waverly King Lasher-Breed as well as his other siblings, Ms. Leslie Bates, Bruce McCarthy, Derek McCarthy and Jeff Breed. Douglas graduated from the University of Indiana, in music and art history. He received his MBA from Fairleigh Dickenson University. He toured the world playing viola with the Bamberger Symphony Orchestra.



Later he joined Breed Automotive, working in Material Control. Among his other endeavors, he owned and ran the Crab Shack in Orlando, FL, and was in business with his partner, Jorge Torre, running Baby Village Furniture in Tampa, FL. He retired to New Hampshire to manage the Red Fox Farm product line. He enjoyed canning the many products and selling them at the local farmers markets often accompanied by his faithful dog, an Australian Shepard, Beau.



Memorials at the Concord and Canterbury farmers markets are being held to celebrate his friendships there.

Douglas Allen Breed died February 14th, 2019 of a heart attack.He was born on June 8th, 1954 in Hamilton, Ohio to Allen K. Breed and Elizabeth Vining (McCarthy). The past decade he lived in Gilmanton, NH with his sister Daryl Breed Hoitt and two nephews Ernest A. Hoitt and Andrew A. Hoitt as well as his great-niece Izabelle Hoitt.He is survived by his two sons, Samuel Breed and Maxwell Breed and granddaughter Waverly King Lasher-Breed as well as his other siblings, Ms. Leslie Bates, Bruce McCarthy, Derek McCarthy and Jeff Breed. Douglas graduated from the University of Indiana, in music and art history. He received his MBA from Fairleigh Dickenson University. He toured the world playing viola with the Bamberger Symphony Orchestra.Later he joined Breed Automotive, working in Material Control. Among his other endeavors, he owned and ran the Crab Shack in Orlando, FL, and was in business with his partner, Jorge Torre, running Baby Village Furniture in Tampa, FL. He retired to New Hampshire to manage the Red Fox Farm product line. He enjoyed canning the many products and selling them at the local farmers markets often accompanied by his faithful dog, an Australian Shepard, Beau.Memorials at the Concord and Canterbury farmers markets are being held to celebrate his friendships there. Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close