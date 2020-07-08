Douglas Edward Finnemore aka BIG DADDY, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 creating his own independence from Nasopharyngeal Cancer at home with many loved ones surrounding him in person and spirit. He was born on April 27, 1962 to Reginald and Rose (Michaud) Finnemore in New Brunswick, Canada. A few years later, the family relocated to Fort Fairfield Maine, his old stomping grounds.
He was the husband of Theresa (Garceau) Finnemore for almost 12 years. Many years prior was spent with his first wife and mother of his boys, Lisa (Proulx) Marzoli.
Doug's first love was baseball and farming. He could often be found playing baseball by himself, working the fields and on equipment. He even taught his sister to drive in one of the fields, kind of... He was on the running board, later jumping off, with a scream from the sister, he said, "you'll figure it out when you get to the end of the row"!
Many of the teenage/young adult-year friends of Doug would agree, his wild child years were definitely spent in Fort Fairfield.
Doug loved his many years moving MRI units for American Health Centers (AHC) with AnnMarie, his drivers, the doctors, techs, and public. He and his dog, Chelsea, were icons with AHC. Doug's son, Alex, followed in his footsteps, joining AHC until the company downsized and later closed.
His dream job became a reality with Superior Specialized Carriers (SSC) after his son, Bradley, a surveying engineer along with his other son, Alex, highly recommended him to move SSC's heavy equipment. He was very proud to work with his boys and watch their careers grow. He then became the "Big Daddy" to many traveling around the country.
Doug's hobbies included his job, motorcycling, work at home, and fixing (or breaking) things for his family and friends.
Doug is predeceased by his brother, Dana (Roger) Finnemore, aka his childhood bunkmate who passed in 2016, and his father, Reginald Finnemore, passing in 2018.
Survived by his wife, Theresa; two sons, Bradley Finnemore and Alex Finnemore (wife, Sarah Finnemore); stepdaughter, Brenda Riddle. Doug left 3 grandchildren and 6 step-grandchildren, of which he considered all his pride and joy. Many called him Dad, including "Daughter", Michelle Townes Fitzgerald (husband, Matt, and son, Riley).
Being the baby boy of his cherished mother, Doug also leaves behind 8 more siblings - Delbert Finnemore (wife, Karen Finnemore) of Connecticut, who thought of Doug as his forever baby brother; Doug's "Idols" were big brothers, David Finnemore (wife, Laura) of Florida, and Daryl Finnemore (wife, Louisa), both considered Doug their "baby brother in training"; sister, Marina Willette (Partner, Ronnie) considered Doug to be "always there!"; sister, Donna Kamorowski (husband, James Kamorowski, Sr.) feels Doug to be a friend to all; sister, Diane Johnston (husband, Louis) will remember Doug as one always ready for a hug; sister, Darlene will never forget the flock! Ten fingers in her face magnifying the single finger some may get; baby sister, Sherry Finnemore (husband, Jeffery Roberts) - Doug was to her a smart a** handyman.
Also left behind are many nieces, nephews, and a HUGE number of friends. He was a jokester to all! Grandson Devon would often say, is that true Nana!! Lots of love from all for a man that will never be forgotten.
SERVICES: To be held at a later date. Doug's wishes were for a celebration/party - no crying allowed. A large cookout or dance party will be arranged when conditions allow. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Doug's name to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301, Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301, or the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. To view Doug's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
.