Douglas E. Finnemore
1962 - 2020
Douglas Edward Finnemore aka BIG DADDY, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 creating his own independence from Nasopharyngeal Cancer at home with many loved ones surrounding him in person and spirit. He was born on April 27, 1962 to Reginald and Rose (Michaud) Finnemore in New Brunswick, Canada. A few years later, the family relocated to Fort Fairfield Maine, his old stomping grounds.

He was the husband of Theresa (Garceau) Finnemore for almost 12 years. Many years prior was spent with his first wife and mother of his boys, Lisa (Proulx) Marzoli.

Doug's first love was baseball and farming. He could often be found playing baseball by himself, working the fields and on equipment. He even taught his sister to drive in one of the fields, kind of... He was on the running board, later jumping off, with a scream from the sister, he said, "you'll figure it out when you get to the end of the row"!

Many of the teenage/young adult-year friends of Doug would agree, his wild child years were definitely spent in Fort Fairfield.

Doug loved his many years moving MRI units for American Health Centers (AHC) with AnnMarie, his drivers, the doctors, techs, and public. He and his dog, Chelsea, were icons with AHC. Doug's son, Alex, followed in his footsteps, joining AHC until the company downsized and later closed.

His dream job became a reality with Superior Specialized Carriers (SSC) after his son, Bradley, a surveying engineer along with his other son, Alex, highly recommended him to move SSC's heavy equipment. He was very proud to work with his boys and watch their careers grow. He then became the "Big Daddy" to many traveling around the country.

Doug's hobbies included his job, motorcycling, work at home, and fixing (or breaking) things for his family and friends.

Doug is predeceased by his brother, Dana (Roger) Finnemore, aka his childhood bunkmate who passed in 2016, and his father, Reginald Finnemore, passing in 2018.

Survived by his wife, Theresa; two sons, Bradley Finnemore and Alex Finnemore (wife, Sarah Finnemore); stepdaughter, Brenda Riddle. Doug left 3 grandchildren and 6 step-grandchildren, of which he considered all his pride and joy. Many called him Dad, including "Daughter", Michelle Townes Fitzgerald (husband, Matt, and son, Riley).

Being the baby boy of his cherished mother, Doug also leaves behind 8 more siblings - Delbert Finnemore (wife, Karen Finnemore) of Connecticut, who thought of Doug as his forever baby brother; Doug's "Idols" were big brothers, David Finnemore (wife, Laura) of Florida, and Daryl Finnemore (wife, Louisa), both considered Doug their "baby brother in training"; sister, Marina Willette (Partner, Ronnie) considered Doug to be "always there!"; sister, Donna Kamorowski (husband, James Kamorowski, Sr.) feels Doug to be a friend to all; sister, Diane Johnston (husband, Louis) will remember Doug as one always ready for a hug; sister, Darlene will never forget the flock! Ten fingers in her face magnifying the single finger some may get; baby sister, Sherry Finnemore (husband, Jeffery Roberts) - Doug was to her a smart a** handyman.

Also left behind are many nieces, nephews, and a HUGE number of friends. He was a jokester to all! Grandson Devon would often say, is that true Nana!! Lots of love from all for a man that will never be forgotten.

SERVICES: To be held at a later date. Doug's wishes were for a celebration/party - no crying allowed. A large cookout or dance party will be arranged when conditions allow. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Doug's name to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301, Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301, or the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. To view Doug's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
July 8, 2020
We will al miss you

David and Pam
David Parsons
Friend
July 7, 2020
So sad to hear about Doug for Lisa, Theresa and all families. He was always smiling and great attitude....time and healing will help you get through these times. Hoppy
Hoppy Falzone
July 7, 2020
You were one of th good guys, and you will be missed so very much.
Tina Harrill
Friend
July 7, 2020
Love from all the Zink's. So sorry for your loss. Big hugs.
Corey Zink
Family Friend
July 7, 2020
Love u and u will be missed
Yvette Plasse
Family
July 7, 2020
I believe Doug knew and his friends and family should know how much I valued and appreciated knowing him on two levels. First, Doug worked with us at American Health Centers for many years. He was an individual who could be relied upon to not only take care of what was his work but also to step up and make sure that all functioned smoothly. It would over simplifying to say that because of Doug our operations ran without a hitch and that I never had any concerns. He excelled at his work. Second and more importantly, there was one Summer that my younger son worked for the company. He moved into a room in Concord and was alone in New Hampshire. Doug adopted him for the Summer. Took him to the speedway and made him feel at home. His presence and memory will always stay us in every positive way as a family. The Goldsmiths
Lee Goldsmith
July 7, 2020
You were one of the kindest funniest people we knew. Always there when someone needed you. We will never forget you! We were blessed to call you friend and loved you so much!
Brenda and Bruno Moisan
Brenda Moisan
Friend
