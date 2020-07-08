I believe Doug knew and his friends and family should know how much I valued and appreciated knowing him on two levels. First, Doug worked with us at American Health Centers for many years. He was an individual who could be relied upon to not only take care of what was his work but also to step up and make sure that all functioned smoothly. It would over simplifying to say that because of Doug our operations ran without a hitch and that I never had any concerns. He excelled at his work. Second and more importantly, there was one Summer that my younger son worked for the company. He moved into a room in Concord and was alone in New Hampshire. Doug adopted him for the Summer. Took him to the speedway and made him feel at home. His presence and memory will always stay us in every positive way as a family. The Goldsmiths

Lee Goldsmith