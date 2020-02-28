Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas E. MacMichael. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 View Map Service 3:30 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas E. MacMichael, 66, of Columbus Avenue, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 unexpectedly at his home.



He was a native and lifelong resident of New London living many years in Elkins. Doug was born on November 29, 1953 the son of the late Robert G. and Janet (Lull) MacMichael.



He graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School and served in the US Navy from 1974-1978. In 1980 he married Suzanne Barstow now Manning and they were married for 30 years. Years ago he worked in maintenance at the Newport Hospital, as a security guard for Colby-Sawyer College and as a bus driver for KRSD. Doug owned and operated a trash removal service and recycling business, D.E. MacMichael and Son also known as Recycle with MacMichael.



He was a member of The First Baptist Church of New London and a former member of the New London Fire Department. Doug was an active member of American Legion Post #40 of New London, King Solomon's Lodge #14 F & AM of Elkins and member and Past Noble Grand of Heidelberg Lodge IOOF #92 of New London. From 1995-1998 he rode in the 250 mile Trans NH Bike Race for Muscular Dystrophy and was the highest fundraiser in 1997. Many people will remember Doug riding and waving through the town in his truck and his willingness to stop and have a chat. He had a heart of gold and would work like a dog for a cause always giving of himself.



He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert MacMichael. He is survived by his son, Scott D. MacMichael of New London, NH; his daughter, Melissa B. MacMichael of Baltimore, MD; two grandsons, Levi and Owen; a sister and her husband, Shannon and Philip MacLeod of Elkins, NH; a niece, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. A Masonic service will be held at 3:30. A graveside service will be held in Elkins Cemetery, Elkins, NH in the spring with military honors.



Memorial contributions may be made to King Solomon's Lodge #14, P.O. Box 295, Elkins, NH 03233.

