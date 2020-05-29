Douglas F. Perthel passed away on February 25, 2020 in Boulder City, NV. He was born in Concord, NH on July 2, 1930. He had no siblings.He is predeceased by his loving wife, Bessie Stavros Perthel. He is survived by his children; Carl, Mark, Karen and Eric and seven grandchildren.He was educated in the Concord, NH school system; at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH; the Defense Language Institute AKA Army Language School (in Monterey, CA), where he studied Russian; Columbia University and its Russian Institute (Soviet studies and history); and Middlebury College, VT (Russian).He was a Korean War Veteran, serving with Army Intelligence. He gave 43 years of service to the country's Intelligence Community in support of the Cryptologic Community. He was also a Program Manager with the Information Systems Division at General Electric in Bethesda, MD, overseeing information technology contracts for Army Intelligence. He and his family lived in Chevy Chase, MD for more than 30 years at the Lake and in Section Five.Upon retirement in 1995, he and Bessie moved to Lake Mead View Estates in Boulder City, NV. They enjoyed many years of travel in the West, especially California and Arizona. He was a world traveler, but fondly remembered his years living in New Hampshire. He and his family had many years together going to the mountains and beaches of Maryland and traveling back to NH.He was a member of the Masons and subsequently The Rosicrucians. His remains sit next to Bessies' in their Boulder City home.VOX CLAMANTIS IN DESERTO