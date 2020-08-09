Douglas G. Granfield, Jr., 42, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2020 from injuries sustained in a fall.
Born in Lowell, MA, Doug was the beloved son of Douglas Granfield, Sr. and Linda J. (Cole) Granfield. He was raised and educated in Pittsfield, was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and attended NHTI. Doug resided in Staunton,VA and Manchester for a time before settling in Concord 5 years ago.
Doug was employed at Jared Jewelers in Concord for the past 7 years and enjoyed working with the public in numerous cities and towns from NH to VA.
Doug is fondly remembered as a fun-seeking, loveable guy. He enjoyed concerts, campfires, fireworks and skateboarding in his younger days.
In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by his brother, David Granfield of Staunton, VA; his sister, Dawna Granfield of Gilford, NH; his grandfather, Gene Cole of Tewksbury, MA; his fiance, Helen Romeo of Concord as well as his aunts, uncles, many neices, nephew, cousins and hundreds of friends.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, August 15th from 12:00-4:00pm at the Pittsfield Town Pool, 35 Clark St. in Pittsfield. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com