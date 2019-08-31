Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Holbrook Treat. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





He leaves his wife, Nancy (Ladd) Treat of Dover; his children, Douglas and wife Gayle of Winchester, James and wife Barbara of North Bennington VT, Timothy and wife Rebecca of Concord, Julie Blais and husband Kevin of Hampton, Amy Hopkins and husband Ed of Hampton, and Michelle Clancy and husband Tom of Dover as well as dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sisters Connie Aron and Ruth Stearns of Keene, and many other family members.



Born and raised in Keene, NH, the son of Elvin A. and Dorothy (Holbrook) Treat, in his early years, Doug was a star athlete in basketball, baseball and football at Keene High, Taft School and Yale University, and spent time in the US Army at Sandia Base, NM. He later went on to found Yankee Concepts with his wife Nancy, creating a successful business, obtaining three patents, and being among the first in the world to print bar code labels.



An avid golfer, historian, aviation buff, dancer and lover of all sports, Doug had a keen sense of humor, and was never without a story or a joke.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 4th at 11am at the Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Boscawen, followed by a gathering of family and friends at Boscawen Town Hall from 11:30-1:30.





