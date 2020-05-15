On May 8, 2020, Drew (Lee) Dugal passed away at the Merrimack County Nursing Home at the age of 74 after a long struggle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.



Lee was born on June 16, 1945 in Skowhegan,Maine. Lee attended Higgins Classical Institute in Charleston, Me and was a graduate of Paul Smith's College. He started his career in forestry and moved on to hotel management and corrections. He retired from the NH State Prison system in 1997. Never one to sit idle, he continued to work a variety of part time jobs until his health began to decline.



In 1985, he married Adrienne Patch Martin of Gilmanton, NH. Together they enjoyed sailing on Winnepesauke, making home improvements and entertaining family and friends. At every barbecue, Lee could be found tirelessly grilling burgers. Lee loved puttering in his shop, a good joke, and a cold beer.



He is predeceased by his parents Roland and Kathleen (Duval) Dugal and his sisters Doreen Emerson and Deanne Shreffler, and an infant brother Dana.



He is survived by his wife and by brother Dennis Dugal and brother-in-law Derwin Emerson as well as Maine family including several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by Adrienne's children and grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff of Merrimack County Nursing Home for the kind and compassionate care they provided Lee.



