Duane Mable 2/28/1940-4/8/2020 It is with heavy hearts that the Mable family announce the passing of Duane R. Mable of Penacook, NH. He showed his determination and strength by reaching two goals as his health declined over the past 16 months: he lived to be 80 and died in his Peaceful Lane home.



Duane is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sheila Whitney Mable (originally from Randolph, VT), by his daughter Angela Mable Johnston of Penacook, by his son Marc Mable and wife Christine from Goffstown, and by his four grandchildren: Rheanna Mable, Matt Wheaton, Mason Mable and Abby Johnston. In addition, Duane leaves his brother-in-law and best friend Robert Porter, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Duane's parents, Wayne and Helen Mable, predeceased him as did his six siblings: Joyce Mable Porter, Richard Mable, Allen Mable, Jeanette Mable Pecor, Bruce Mable and Stanley Mable.



Born and raised in the Burlington (VT) area, Duane graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School. As a master of many trades, he worked at Jones & Lamson Machine Shop in Springfield for 22 years and at IBM in Williston for 16 years. After he retired in 2000, he started Mable's Home Improvement and enjoyed being his own boss.



"Duane had the ability to build and fix anything he set his mind to, a gift beyond my powers," said Dave Taft, one of Sheila's teaching colleagues. "Duane will always remain an inspiration for me with his generosity, his joy in sharing knowledge and teaching life skills, his Vermont pragmatism, and the fun he found in all aspects of living life and sharing memories," said his nephew Richard W. Mable.



In 2005 Duane and Sheila moved to NH to be near their children and grandchildren so that he might help them. As Mr. Rogers would say, he was one of the "helpers" of this world.



Always a hard worker, Duane still made time for some fun by snowmobiling, fishing, boating, swimming, motorcycling and even plowing. He also loved gardening (as a younger man), watching the History Channel, and playing with his two precious golden retrievers, Tiffy and Shawnee. And by staying on the job in Springfield and taking care of his two children, Duane made it possible for Sheila to take a year's sabbatical to earn her master's degree at the University of Vermont.



The Mable family gives special thanks to Amy Martel, his primary care physician; Jeffery Lockhart, his cardiac doctor; Alejandro Saranglao, his pulmonary doctor; to nurses Stacy and Stephanie (Hospice) from the Visiting Nurse Association; and to Duane's generous and loving neighbors.



The family members find solace in the number of condolences they have received and in witnessing Duane's last words: "I have had a good life...I feel peaceful." They invite relatives and friends to donate to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, the or the in his memory.



A celebration of Duane's life will take place later this year in Concord, NH. Details will be announced when available.

