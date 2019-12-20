Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Jane Thompson Currier. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Salisbury Congregational Church 13 Franklin Road Salisbury , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

E. Jane Thompson Currier, 87, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Whitaker Place in Penacook.



Jane was born in East Andover, NH on January 29, 1932, the daughter of Alan and Florence Thompson. She grew up in East Andover graduating from Andover High School and then Keene State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education.



Her first four years of teaching were in small, remote villages in Alaska as part of the United States Government Civil Service Program. When she returned to NH, she taught elementary school in Franklin, Andover, Boscawen and Londonderry, and then first grade in Salem for 22 years, retiring to her home in Salisbury in 1990.



She enjoyed gardening, reading, sowing, baking, walking and swimming at Highland Lake in East Andover.



She was a member of the Salisbury Congregational Church and served on several of the Church's committees over the years. She was a member of the Salisbury Ladies Aid, Friends of the Library Group serving on its Building Committee, belonged to the Historical Society, was very involved in Salisbury Old Home Day events, and was named Salisbury's Citizen of the Year in 2004.



She moved to Loudon in 2016. Jane was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Wally Currier, who died in 2012.



She is survived by her daughter, Fawn Currier Peterson, and husband, Drew, of Loudon; two grandchildren, Tasha Jane Hilson and Steven LeClair; one step grandchild, Kristina Peterson; and three great grandchildren.



She loved spending time with her family and actively participating in their lives.



Jane also leaves her sister, Carolyn Currier of Hampstead, and brother, Mark Thompson of East Andover, as well as other family and longtime friends.



She was predeceased by her sister, Madelyn Baker, and brother, John Thompson.



A small memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 PM at the Salisbury Congregational Church, 13 Franklin Road in Salisbury, followed by light refreshments at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salisbury Congregational Church.



Her ashes will be buried at a later date at the East Andover Cemetery where her husband, parents, siblings and other family members have been laid to rest.

