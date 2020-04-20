Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl F. Kimball. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Earl F. Kimball, 90, of Allenstown, passed away on April 18, 2020 at the Epsom Healthcare Center after a period of declining health.



Born in Pembroke, Earl was the son of the late Chester and Emma (Colby) Kimball. He was raised and educated in Suncook and resided here his entire life. Mr. Kimball enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a service and deliveryman for Pyrofax Gas. He also worked in maintenance at several organizations through the years and was a self-employed contractor, working small jobs for several clients through the years..



He was a member of the American Legion Post #28 in Suncook. He was a very sociable man and also enjoyed collecting.



Earl was predeceased by his wife, Laurette (Bergevin) Kimball and his siblings, Pearl Conant, Christine Kilgore and Russell Kimball.



He is survived by his daughter, Gail Gamelin and her husband Richard of Allenstown; his grandchildren, Brian Gamelin and his wife Kristine and Jamie Lambert; and his great grandchildren, Laura and Bradley Gamelin and Carter and Kael Lambert. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Labbe of Clearwater, FL and Betty Noyse of Laconia; his in-laws, Lucien and Natalie Bergevin of CA, Stella Bergevin of Allenstown, Lucien Boisvert of Allenstown, Robert Stewart of ME and Madeline Clement of Allenstown and many nieces and nephews.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, services and burial for Earl will be privately held. All are welcome to join the immediate family remotely during his private service on Thursday, April 23rd at 11 A.M. by viewing his Tribucast at





http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/95637692 . In lieu of flowers, donations in Earl's memory may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 175 Ammon Dr. Manchester, NH 03103.

