Tilton, NH-Earl "Buzzy" G. Burns, 97, formerly of New London, NH, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the NH Veterans Home where he had resided since 2013.



He was born in New London, NH on November 20, 1921 the son of Johnnie and Mabel C. (Brown) Burns. He worked for the NH Highway Department as a foreman and patrolman from 1946-1982.



Buzzy served in the US Army during WWII as a PFC in the 36th and 84th Infantry in the ETO. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal, the Victory Medal and the European Campaign Ribbon. He was a member of the VFW.



He is predeceased in 2008 by his wife of 68 years, Barbara L. (Sargent) Burns, his daughter, Patricia A. Hand in 2010 and in 2018 by his son, Robert E. Burns. He is survived by his sons and their wives, Arlo G. and Norma Burns of North Sutton, NH and John D. and Becky Burns of New London, NH; his son-in-law, Ronald Hand of Sunapee, NH; his daughter-in-law, Barbara Burns of North Sutton, NH; 8 grandchildren, Joseph, Marshall, Deborah, Brent, Jennie, Jason, Dean, Randall; 12 great grandchildren and cousins.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Old Main Street Cemetery, New London, NH with military honors.



Memorial contributions may be made to the NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276.



